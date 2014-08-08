PARIS Aug 8 European shares dropped on Friday,
sinking for the seventh time in eight sessions on mounting
geopolitical jitters after U.S. President Barack Obama
authorized air strikes in Iraq.
At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.9 percent at 1,302.48 points. The
benchmark index has lost about 7 percent since mid-June.
Obama said on Thursday he had authorized U.S. air strikes to
blunt the onslaught of Islamist militants in northern Iraq and
began airdrops of supplies to besieged religious minorities to
prevent a "potential act of genocide."
Shares in London-listed oil producer Afren dropped
6.3 percent after the firm said it has suspended output at its
Barda Rash oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan, the first field to shut
in Kurdistan as Islamic State militants advance closer to the
oil-rich region.
