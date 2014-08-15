PARIS Aug 15 European shares rose in early trade on Friday, gaining ground for the fourth time in five sessions, helped by BHP Billion after the world's biggest miner said it could spin off assets.

At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,333.67 points, set to post its biggest weekly gain since mid-February.

Shares in BHP rose 3 percent after the group confirmed its preference for a demerger of unwanted aluminium, manganese and nickel assets. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson, editing by John Stonestreet)