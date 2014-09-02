BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels appoints Sachit Jain as vice-chairman
* Says appointment of Sachit Jain, managing director as vice-chairman of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Sept 2 European shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, bouncing within a recent tight range as investors await the European Central Bank's policy decision later this week before chasing stocks higher.
Shares in Luxottica bucked the trend as it fell 1.9 percent after the Italian luxury eyewear maker overhauled its top management structure.
At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,379.23 points. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Says appointment of Sachit Jain, managing director as vice-chairman of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Susan Mathew April 28 Southeast Asian stock markets held steady on Friday with Singapore logging its fourth straight month of gains, while Indonesia posted its third straight winning month. Singapore shares eked out a small gain in the session despite data showing a rise in unemployment rate. Financials rose, with DBS Group adding 0.7 percent and United Overseas Bank 1.5 percent. The city-state's overall unemployment rate edged up to 2.3 percent in the first quarte