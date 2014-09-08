PARIS, Sept 8 European shares fell in early
trading on Monday, retreating after an opinion poll showed
supporters of Scottish independence from Britain taking the lead
for the first time since the referendum campaign began.
At 0702 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,391.88 points. The
benchmark index gained 1.6 percent last week.
With less than two weeks to go before the vote, a YouGov
survey for the Sunday Times newspaper put the "Yes" to
independence campaign at 51 percent against the "no" camp at 49
percent, overturning a 22-point lead for the unionist campaign
in just a month.
Shares in Electrolux bucked the trend, rising 6.3
percent after it agreed to buy General Electric Co's
appliance business for $3.3 billion.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)