(Corrects to show Lloyds Banking Group is registered in
Scotland)
PARIS, Sept 11 European shares rose early on
Thursday, with UK banks Lloyds and Royal Bank of
Scotland rallying after a poll showed a majority of
Scots intend to vote against independence in next week's
referendum.
At 0702 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,391.38 points, bouncing
from a recent slide.
A survey showed late on Wednesday that 53 percent of Scots
intend to vote against splitting away from the UK. The poll,
carried out by Survation on behalf of the Daily Record
newspaper, showed 47 percent intending to vote yes to the split.
The figures excluded 10 percent of people who were undecided.
Lloyds gained 1.3 percent while RBS rose 2.1 percent. Lloyds
Banking Group is registered in Scotland.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa)