PARIS, Sept 12 European shares inched higher early on Friday but remained in a tight range, as investors refrained from taking strong bets on indexes ahead of Scotland's referendum and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,386.54 points, after losing 0.1 percent on Thursday.

With just a week to go before Scots vote in a referendum on independence, a YouGov poll for The Times and Sun newspapers showed on Friday Scottish support for the union at 52 percent versus support for independence at 48 percent, excluding those who said they did not know how they would vote. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa)