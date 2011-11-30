* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 3.6 pct
* Risk assets boosted by central banks' cash pledge
* Basic resources lead gainers as commodities surge
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 30 European shares rallied in
tandem with other risk assets on Wednesday after leading central
banks announced joint action to inject liquidity into financial
markets strained by the euro zone's debt crisis.
Banks and other cyclical stocks were among the top gainers,
with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index and Basic
Resources index both up more than 4 percent by the
close.
Driving the rally was a coordinated move by the U.S. Federal
Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of
Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland to lower the cost of
existing dollar swap lines to prevent a liquidity squeeze.
"It gives an indication that monetary authorities are
prepared to do what is required to stop a freeze-up in the
funding markets," Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Market,
said.
As a result, the FTSEurostocks 300 rose 3.6 percent in its
fourth consecutive day of gains, climbing back to levels not
seen since mid-November.
The index had begun recovering early losses after China, the
world's second-biggest economy and the largest metals user,
moved to ease bank reserve ratios for the first time in nearly
three years to shore up economic growth, boosting basic
resources shares.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer,
topped the gainers' chart, rising 11 percent, with Antofagasta
up 9.2 percent as risk-hungry investors piled into
cyclical commodities, such as copper, which rose over 5 percent
by the European close.
Providing further support to the market, the latest U.S.
economic data suggested the world's largest economy was making
progress in its path toward recovery.
The U.S. private sector added the most jobs in nearly a year
in November, while business activity in the U.S. Midwest grew
faster than expected in November. and
In a sign investor sentiment improved, the Euro STOXX 50
volatility index, Europe's main fear gauge, ended 4.1
lower after hitting a one-month trough in afternoon trade.
BANKS BOOSTED
The prospect of a global liquidity injection supported
banks, which had borne the brunt of recent tensions in the
funding markets, caused by the euro zone debt crisis and
exacerbated by the introduction of more stringent capital
requirements.
"It helpsmargins because you make it cheaper for
them to borrow U.S. dollar liquidity but if that's all we're
going to get, we're not going to solve the problem," Credit
Suisse strategist Christel Aranda-Hassel said.
She called for the European Central Bank to bring its
interest rate to zero and launch a fully fledged quantitative
easing programme to ease pressure on lenders and sovereigns.
Her calls for ECB intervention are shared by the majority of
economists and bond strategists, according to a Reuters poll
showing that 16 out of 25 analysts surveyed said they expected
the central bank would eventually move to act as a backstop for
governments and the euro zone financial system.
"We still think the ECB will print money in the end. It
makes you wonder what the Germans need to see before (backing
the move)", said Andrea Williams, a fund manager at Royal London
Asset Management.
Williams is "overweight" basic resources stocks on
expectations growth in emerging markets will drive demand, while
she maintains an "underweight" stance on banks pending greater
visibility on the euro zone's debt crisis.
"In Italy and Spain, banks have an awful lot of refinancing
to do in the first quarter of next year and January is quite a
big part of that. If they really struggle then, that might
finally be the final catalyst for (the ECB) to do something."