LONDON Feb 1 European shares slightly extended gains and German Bund futures edged higher on Friday after mixed U.S. data which featured strong upward revisions to previous months' job creation figures alongside a pick up in the unemployment rate.

German Bund futures edged higher after the report to last trade 10 ticks up on the day at 142.00.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.4 percent at 1,168.79 points by 1334 GMT.