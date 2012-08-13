LONDON Aug 13 European shares extended their losses just before the close of the European trading session on Monday, falling to new intra-day lows and mirroring weakness in the U.S. market.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.7 percent at 1,091.43 points by 1508 GMT, just above an intraday low of 1,090.91 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 fell by 0.6 percent.