PARIS, Sept 5 European stocks extended their losses and Bund futures rose on Wednesday, as brewing worries over global growth following a string of bleak macro data weighed on sentiment in the run-up to a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

At 0802 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,074.49 points, adding to the previous session's 1.1 percent retreat.

German Bund futures rose as much as 35 ticks to a session high of 143.85 as equities fell.

European PMI services data was broadly in line but still weak, underlining the fragile state of the economic outlook.

"The French PMI was slightly weaker, but we've got the ECB tomorrow so we're just jumping around in a 40 tick range or so, much like the last few days," a bond trader said.