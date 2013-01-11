LONDON Jan 11 European shares briefly turned negative on Friday, led down by energy group Tullow Oil, but they remained within sight of two-year highs.

Shares in Tullow fell 4.4 percent in brisk volume as the group's production figures for 2012 narrowly missed investor estimates.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was unchanged at 1,164.49 points at 0853 GMT, consolidating gains after hitting 1,170.29 points in the previous session, a level not seen since March 2011.