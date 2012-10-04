LONDON Oct 4 European shares turned fractionally lower on Thursday afternoon after the European Central Bank president Mario Draghi said the bank's governing council had not discussed possible future rate cuts.

The ECB kept its interest rates on hold on Thursday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.1 percent at 1,100.35 after trading as high as 1,106.70 in morning trade.