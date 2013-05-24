LONDON May 24 European shares edged lower on
Friday, led by auto and banking shares as investor sentiment
remained shaky on concerns about a possible rolling back of U.S.
monetary stimulus.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.4 percent at 1,225.26 points at 0941 GMT, with selling
momentum accelerating as the index approached Thursday's
intra-day low at around 1,223 points.
"(I've) just seen a few stop levels triggered there on
decent volume," Peter Rice, head of investment strategy at Logic
Investments, said. "We're now close to yesterday's lows, a break
below will likely see further selling pressure."
Autos and banks were the top fallers, down
1.3 percent and 1 percent, respectively.
Volume was thin at 26 percent of the FTSEurofirst 300's
full-day average for the past 90 days, with some traders already
away ahead of a long weekend in Britain and the United States.