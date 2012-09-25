* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.4 pct
* Defensive food and energy sectors outperform
* Lingering worries over euro zone crisis peg back equities
* Some traders see market fall as chance to buy stocks "on
the dip"
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 25 Lingering worries over the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis pegged back European equities on
Tuesday following a recent sharp rally and pushed investors
towards relatively defensive equity sectors such as food and
energy stocks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.1
percent to 1,114.51 points, while the euro zone Euro STOXX 50
index declined by 0.4 percent to 2,546.79 points.
European equity markets have rallied since July 26 on ECB
President Mario Draghi's pledge to protect the euro, given flesh
in a Sept. 6 plan to buy government bonds.
However, the euro fell on Tuesday on a German media
report that Bundesbank lawyers were checking the legality of the
ECB's bond-buying plan. Spanish bond yields inched up, as
markets fretted over Madrid's delay in requesting a bailout.
"We took profits on bonds and equities. The Draghi rally is
not a blip but it will not be one way. There's still plenty of
bad news to come. Bunds look much cheaper now and are not a bad
place to park some money," said Integrated Asset Management head
Emanuel Arbib.
Others were more sanguine, arguing that any pull-back on the
European stock markets would be a relatively limited one, with
the Euro STOXX 50 index still up by around 20 percent since
Draghi's July speech.
JN Financial investment manager Edward Smyth said Germany's
benchmark DAX index, which was down 0.3 percent at
7,387.60 points, was more likely to rise to 7,500 points in the
near term than fall back to the 7,300 point level.
"If the DAX breaks through the 7,420 or 7,422 level, I'll
take up a 'long' position on it," he said, with other traders
adding that German export-led companies could benefit from a low
euro exchange rate.
BUY ON THE DIP OR TAKE PROFITS?
German sugar refiner Suedzucker was the
best-performing FTSEurofirst 300 stock, rising 2.8 percent after
it increased its sales and earnings targets.
British drinks group Diageo also rose 1.9 percent as
analysts welcomed the company's plans to buy a stake in United
Spirits of India.
Among the fallers, German automotive supplier Continental AG
fell 4.4 percent after shareholder Schaeffler sold
Continental shares for 77.50 euros for around 1.6 billion euros.
Expectations that the equity rally might have run its course
were highlighted by the fact that the defensive food and
beverages sector was the best-performing one in Europe.
It rose 0.7 percent and outperformed declines on the banking and
mining sectors, which are more dependent on the economic growth
cycle.
Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour said he saw
European markets holding onto much of their recent gains, adding
that he did not expect any fall on Germany's DAX to go much
beyond 7,250 from its current level of around 7,400 points.
Richard Griffiths, associate director at Berkeley Futures
Ltd, recommended using equity market dips to buy up stocks on
the cheap, but Bastion Capital's equities head Adrian Slack was
more cautious.
"I'm not adding to 'long' positions at these levels. If
anything, we're looking to take profits," he said.