By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 15 Disappointing growth data from
China, the world's biggest metals consumer, hit major mining
stocks on Monday, sending European shares down sharply for the
second consecutive session.
Many investors expect European equities to retreat in the
coming months after a solid start to 2013. Lingering worries
over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis have prompted some
traders to sell shares to book profits on the rise in stocks
since the start of the year.
This has led some strategists and traders to back
"defensive" sectors such as utilities, seen as relatively
resilient to any economic downturn, over more economically
sensitive areas such as commodity and mining stocks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which has
risen around 3 percent since the start of 2013, fell 1.1 percent
to 1,169.16 points, following on from a 0.9 percent drop on
Friday.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also retreated, falling 0.9 percent to 2,609.84 points.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index, which
includes top mining stocks, slumped 4.3 percent after
weaker-than-expected Chinese first quarter gross domestic
product (GDP) data raised new doubts over the global economic
recovery.
"Raw materials descended into sell-off territory as
investors were jittery over whether a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy will dent demand for such materials,"
said Spreadex trader Shavaz Dhalla.
UTILITIES OUTPERFORM ON BID TALK
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index has fallen nearly
20 percent since the start of 2013, with some traders singling
it out as an area to avoid due to expectations of lower prices
and slower demand from China.
"We maintain our bearish stance on the European metals and
mining sector; we believe that value is 10-15 percent below
where the sector is today and we are looking at dividend yield
as the line in the sand," investment bank Citi wrote in a
research note.
JP Morgan Cazenove favoured "defensive" sectors such as
utilities to "cyclical" sectors such as the miners, which often
underperform on signs of any economic weakness.
"We believe the outperformance of defensives over cyclicals
is not finished," it said in a note.
Merger and acquisition developments enabled the STOXX Europe
600 Utilities Index to rise 0.3 percent on Monday,
bucking the broader market fall.
German utilities RWE and E.ON rose
after Austrian energy group OMV bought RWE's stake in
the Nabucco pipeline, while renewed bid speculation also lifted
United Utilities.
"Utilities as a defensive play are attractive at the moment.
Not only have you got a good dividend yield, but you also have
some M&A (merger and acquisition) appeal as well," said
Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.