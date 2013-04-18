* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct, as some buy the dip

* EuroSTOXX 50 recovers from support at 200-day MA

* G20 eyed for fresh catalyst

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, April 18 European shares edged higher on Thursday, with some investors seeing value after the market's worst four-day fall in nine months, although a crop of weak earnings and global growth concerns kept a lid on gains.

Volumes were relatively light ahead of a G20 meeting, which analysts said could give the market a fresh push higher if policymakers reaffirm their commitment to continued monetary stimulus - a key driver of equity market gains since last summer.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.3 percent at 1,1514.59 points, recovering after hitting its lowest intra-day level since Jan. 2 at 1,144.13 on Wednesday.

The index had lost 3.8 percent in the past four sessions - its worst four day run since July 2012. It is now down around 4.8 percent from the 4-1/2 year peaks hit last month.

"You do get to a floor and the pull-backs in the markets that we've had since last year have been quite shallow," said Ian Huggard at NCB Stockbrokers.

"You do have the backdrop of ongoing (central bank) support and financial credit default swaps are trading slightly narrower this morning ... So people are tentatively supporting positions, they'd like to be buying it, but are not really sure. Give the market a bit of good news, for example from the G20, then I think we will really get a push higher."

He highlighted cyclical companies with strong balance sheets - such as Irish buildings materials firm CRH - as good targets for buying on dips, as well as defensive stocks that offer high yields.

GlaxoSmithKline, which offers one of the highest dividend yields in the defensive healthcare sector, added 4.2 percent , supported by news that an advisory panel recommended that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves an experimental treatment for smoking-related lung damage, which GSK makes together with Theravance.

Overall, though, the corporate news flow was more mixed, with the earnings season delivery a string of disappointments.

Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia topped the fallers, down 9.6 percent after posting a big fall in quarterly sales. French catering group Sodexo and Swiss-listed food giant Nestle also fell after reporting results.

Overall, STOXX Europe 600 companies are set to undershoot first quarter earnings expectations by 3.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Investor caution was underlined by relatively weak volumes, with only around 37 percent of the average daily volume traded on the FTSEurofirst 300 by mid-session.

"In beginning of the year, there were huge volumes. But since the beginning of March the volume reduced dramatically ... So we have to rebuild our confidence and that would take some time. I think the most optimistic view is that we keep in the correction, make a sidestep for a couple of weeks and then regain confidence," said Oliver Roth, head trader at Close Brothers Seydler.

Technical charts backed the case for more consolidation.

The EuroSTOXX 50 benchmark of euro zone blue chips added 0.7 percent to 2,571.32 points after managing to find strong technical support around the 200-day moving average on Wednesday, and to close above the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its November to January rally.

"For now, there is a chance that we stay between 100- and 200-day moving average and see some stabilisation. But it looks like this consolidation isn't over," said Petra Kerssenbrock, technical analyst at Commerzbank.

"There are a number of companies that are already below (200-day moving averages) and if it were to expand further then the next level would be something like 2,500 ... which is also a big psychological level."