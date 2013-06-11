* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.6 percent, hits 6-wk low
* EuroSTOXX 50 falls below technical support levels
* Charts show scope for more weakness in near term
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, June 11 European shares hit six-week
lows on Tuesday on concerns the phase of plentiful central bank
support for markets is coming to an end, as the European Central
Bank faced a legal challenge over its most effective stimulus
measure.
The ECB was set to defend its bond-buying programme - widely
credited with easing concerns over a possible euro zone breakup
and helping stocks to rally - before Germany's top court against
challenges that the scheme is illegal.
Also weighing on the market was an overnight decision by the
Bank of Japan not to take fresh steps to calm bond markets,
highlighting a debate at the Federal Reserve over when to start
trimming the U.S. asset purchase programme.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which has shed 5
percent in the past 12 sessions, fell a further 1.6
percent on Tuesday to trade at 1,174.79 points by 1019 GMT,
hitting six-week lows.
"There are worries around this court case in Germany and ...
there were thoughts that BoJ were going to take the volatility
out of the bond market and that hasn't happened," said Martin
Tormey, head of equity trading at Goodbody Stockbrokers.
"It's all just added to the volatility of the market and
it's scared a few longs."
Implied volatility on EuroSTOXX 50 - based on options prices
and seen as a crude barometer of investor risk aversion - jumped
more than 8 percent.
The euro zone blue-chip index itself was down 1.7 percent at
2,674.53 points, taking it below technical supports
of the 60-day moving average around 2,707.88 points - a floor
during bouts of weakness the previous session - and 50 percent
retracement of the mid-April to mid-May rally, around 2,696.55.
"For me the picture is still deteriorating in the short term
... we are almost approaching the 100-day moving average and I
think we are going to go a bit lower," said Riccardo Ronco, Head
of Technical Analysis, Aviate Global.
"We are correcting the April-May move, but the longer it
takes, the more medium-term indicators will be impacted and then
we enter into the possibility of a deeper correction."
Weakness on the broader equity market hit shares of
companies which make money by investing in stocks, with Aberdeen
Asset Management down 5.7 percent.