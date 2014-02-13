* FTSEuro down 0.7 pct, Euro STOXX down 0.9 pct.
* Nestle weighs as it warns on slower emering mkt demand
* BNP-Paribas down after profit drop
* Italy's FTSE MIB lags on political uncertainty
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Feb 13 European stocks snapped a
week-long winning streak on Thursday, weighed down by a batch of
disappointing updates from blue-chip companies including Swiss
food group Nestle and French bank BNP Paribas
.
Shares in Nestle fell 2.1 percent after it said it may
undershoot its long-term growth targets again this year due to
weaker demand from emerging markets and price pressures in
Europe.
French spirits group Pernod Ricard also warned
about weak demand in China on Thursday as it cut its annual
profit growth goal. After a sharp drop in early trade, shares in
the group rebounded, with analysts at Liberum saying long-term
investors could find an attractive entry point at the current
price.
An MSCI basket of stocks with the highest proportion of
sales from emerging countries has fallen by more than two
percent this year, underperforming the broader market, as signs
of a slowdown in China and capital flight from other emerging
countries saw traders ditch assets linked to those regions.
"Our view is that there will be some further disappointment
from companies exposed to emerging markets in the fourth quarter
(2013). Difficult to assess, however, what is now included in
share prices as this thematic is very well known" Yann Belvisi,
a strategist at CM-CIC Securities in Paris said.
"Consensus is becoming very bearish on these stocks but we
don't expect (emerging market) economies to bottom too low, so
opportunities should materialize later in the year."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.7 percent at 1,317.19 points at 1132 GMT, falling for the
first time in seven sessions. The Euro STOXX 50
index was down 0.9 percent at 3,068.07.
Britain's Rolls Royce, the world's second-largest
aircraft engine maker, was the top faller on the FTSEurofirst
300, down 13.3 percent, after it forecast declining defence
aerospace and marine revenues in 2014.
Also weighing on the index were banks after weak updates
from BNP Paribas, Belgium's KBC and Britain's LLoyds
Banking Group, down between 1.7 percent and 4.4
percent.
European commercial banks were seen missing consensus
expectations by 18 percent this quarter, according to StarMine's
SmartEstimates, which are based on the forecasts of the analysts
with the best track record.
The STOXX Europe 600 banking index has risen nearly
30 percent since late June 2013 as investors piled into stocks
exposed to the European domestic recovery.
Bucking the sector trend was Germany's Commerzbank
, which rose 2.8 percent after posting a small profit
in the fourth quarter of 2013 and showing its restructuring had
gained traction.
ITALY LAGS
Italy's FTSE MIB was the worst performer among
major European indexes as it fell 1.2 percent on uncertainty
over the stability of its government.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta's position has come under
increasing pressure following repeated criticisms by his party
secretary Matteo Renzi of the slow pace of economic reforms.
The leadership committee of Letta's Democratic Party meets
at 1400 GMT to decide whether Letta has the backing of his party
to continue.
Banks such as Intesa Sanpaolo, heavily exposed to
the country's sovereign debt, weighed on the index, which hit a
2-1/2 year high on Wednesday.
A solid auction of Italian debt earlier on Thursday,
however, suggested investors were keeping their faith in Italy
despite the fresh wave of political uncertainty as the prospect
of fresh elections remained remote.
"It's a tail risk so far and it would only become a real
risk if we had elections, which seems unlikely," said Wouter
Sturkenboom, investment strategist at Russel Investments, which
manages around $256 billion dollars worth of assets.
"If Renzi becomes prime minister it could actually be a
positive because he might be a little bit more forceful on the
reform agenda."
