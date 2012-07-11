* FTSEurofirst up 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.4 pct

* Indexes turn positive, futures point to higher Wall St open

* Telecoms, utilities rise; luxury goods hit by Burberry figures

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 11 European shares edged higher on Wednesday, as gains in heavyweight telecoms and utility stocks offset a slump in luxury goods companies, whose shares fell after slower sales growth at Burberry hit rivals such as LVMH.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.1 percent to 1,039.74 points, having at one point fallen as much as 0.6 percent.

The Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.4 percent, with both indexes turning positive as U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher opening on Wall Street, although trading volumes were well below the 90-day average for both indexes.

Some traders added that new taxes and spending cuts announced by Spain on Wednesday to help it meet tough fiscal targets agreed with the European Union were also seen by investors as a constructive response to the euro debt crisis.

"There is some positive sentiment surrounding the Spanish news, as the country is trying to get its house in order. At least for now it's a welcome development," said IG Group market strategist Chris Beauchamp.

TELECOMS, UTILITIES RISE AS LUXURY GOODS FIRMS SLUMP

The STOXX European telecoms index was the best performing European equity sector, rising 1.2 percent, while the utility index also gained 1 percent, as investors sought protection in stocks noted for their high dividend yields.

"Telcos and utilities up, so it's a defensive rally," said a portfolio trader at a leading U.S. investment bank, who declined to be named.

European bank stocks - among the hardest hit by the region's sovereign debt crisis - also rallied.

The euro zone STOXX bank index rose 1.8 percent, with Italian bank UniCredit gaining 2.5 percent as Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco reassured investors over the capital adequacy of the country's biggest lenders.

In contrast, French luxury goods groups LVMH and PPR fell more than 2 percent after British rival Burberry reported slower quarterly sales growth, which caused Burberry's shares to fall around 6 percent.

Burberry's weak results followed a clutch of lacklustre second-quarter earnings from the United States, and analysts said the risk that many European firms would report a slowdown in growth in their second-quarter results in July and August was leading some investors to sell European equities.

"The problem in the equity markets at the moment is confidence - there is very little of it. People are also worried about the earnings season, and that earnings will not be as good as they were in the first quarter," said Jiban Nath, equity derivatives strategist at Solo Capital.