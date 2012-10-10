* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.6 pct
* Traders cite concerns over weak company results, euro zone
* Rise in Italy 1-year borrowing costs also hits sentiment
* Bang & Olufsen falls 4 percent after posting losses
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 10 European shares fell for the
third day running on Wednesday, pegged back by expectations of
weak corporate results that may weigh on equity markets into
next month.
Italy's one-year borrowing costs also edged up at an auction
of short-term debt, and traders pointed to that as a sign that
investors had turned firmly negative on the prospect of the euro
zone's debt crisis easing swiftly.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.4 percent to
1,091.77 points, while the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.6 percent to 2,458.22 points.
Equity markets have rallied since July, when world monetary
authorities including the European Central Bank pledged strong
new action to improve the economic situation.
However, injections of cash into the financial system by
central banks have failed to prevent a weakening in global
growth and that will likely undermine company results.
"I don't see much positive news coming from the European
earnings season," said JN Financial investment manager Edward
Smyth.
Danish luxury stereo and television maker Bang & Olufsen
fell 4.4 percent on Wednesday after reporting a widening
in pre-tax losses.
French bank Exane BNP Paribas also warned that the
third-quarter at French advertising group Publicis
might not be as strong as expected, leading to Publicis falling
2.7 percent and making it one of the worst performers on the
FTSEurofirst 300.
EURO THREAT
According to Thomson Reuters Starmine forecast data, the
earnings growth of companies in the pan-European STOXX 600 index
will contract by 2.9 percent each year, on average,
over the next five years.
The weak economic outlook was highlighted by the
International Monetary Fund (IMF), which reported that the euro
zone's debt crisis had contributed to "very fragile" confidence
in the global financial system.
Greece is struggling with the terms of its bailout deal,
while uncertainty remains over the timing of any eventual
Spanish request for a broader sovereign rescue package on top of
already agreed aid for its banks.
The rise in Italy's one-year borrowing costs also hurt
sentiment.
"Yields went up at the Italian auction, and everyone has
their eyes on these. It's an indication that risk aversion is on
the rise again in Europe," said David Thebault, head of
quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.
The Euro STOXX 50 index has fallen around 3 percent so far
this week.
Adrian Slack, head of equities at Bastion Capital, said he
would look take up a "short" position - which bets on future
falls - on the Euro STOXX 50 after it fell below the 2,473 point
level.
JN Financial's Smyth said he would look to take a 'long'
position - which bets on a future rise in an asset - on the Euro
STOXX 50 if it fell to around the 2,450 point level.