* FTSEurofirst down 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 falls 0.6 pct
* European markets fall after Bank of England minutes
* BoE minutes show 9-0 vote against more bond purchases
* Markets in tight range before Friday options expiry-Citi
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 17 European shares fell on
Wednesday, erasing gains made at the start of trading, as the
Bank of England reignited worries that equity markets may get
less support from major central banks in future.
Injections of liquidity by the U.S. Federal Reserve, whose
head Ben Bernanke is due to speak later on Wednesday, and other
major central banks have hit returns on bonds and led investors
to the better returns available from equities.
However, that global equity rally has stuttered over the
last two months on expectations the Fed will eventually scale
back such measures on growing signs of an economic recovery, and
the Bank of England sent a similar message on Wednesday.
Minutes from the last Bank of England meeting - the first
chaired by new governor Mark Carney - showed that all its
policymakers voted against extending the bank's bond-buying
programme, known as "quantitative easing" (QE).
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by
0.4 percent at 1,186.26 points in mid-session trading, while the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.6
percent to 2,649.55 points.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was also down by
0.4 percent at 294.01 points.
Mike Turner, European equity options broker at XBZ Ltd, said
investors were buying up "put" options - used to bet on a market
fall - as caution had crept in again due to uncertainty over
future central bank monetary policy from the Fed and others.
"Renewed portfolio protection has gone into place. The
appetite for risk-on trades has diminished," he said.
Turner said that, among other contracts taken out, investors
had "put" options due to expire on Friday on the Euro STOXX 50
with a strike price of 2,550 points - implying a possible 100
point fall on that index by the end of this week.
Citigroup equity strategists also expected European equity
markets to be pinned back ahead of the Friday options expiry.
It expected the Euro STOXX 50 to be pinned to around the
2,700 point level, and for Germany's DAX, which was
down 0.6 percent at 8,152.31 points, to be stuck around the
8,200 point level.
The FTSEurofirst 300, which has risen some 5 percent since
the start of 2013, hit a five-year high in late May of 1,258.09
points but then dropped to a 2013 low of 1,111.11 points in late
June on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would scale back
stimulus measures.
It has since rallied, helped by some upbeat corporate
earnings with Swiss drugmaker Novartis and technology
group ASML raising their full-year outlooks on
Wednesday.
However, some 415 billion euros ($545.21 billion) have been
wiped off the market capitalisation of companies in the STOXX
600 index since Bernanke raised the possibility in May that the
Fed would scale back its stimulus measures. ($1 = 0.7612 euros)