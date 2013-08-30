* FTSEurofirst 300, STOXX 600 Europe both down 0.5 pct
* Oil stocks fall as expectations of imminent Syria strike
lowered
* Portuguese stocks down 0.9 pct as court blocks reform bill
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Aug 30 European shares fell on Friday,
setting them on course for a monthly loss and the steepest
weekly drop in two months, with oil stocks weighing as
expectations were lowered of imminent Western strikes against
Syria which would hurt supply.
Portuguese shares were hit by fresh concerns about the
country's finances after the country's constitutional court
rejected a bill that would have allowed public sector workers to
be fired and was part of the government's efforts to cut costs
and lower its debt pile.
Lisbon's PSI index fell 0.9 percent, the worst
performer among major European bourses.
Oil stocks fell 1.2 percent after the British
parliament's rejection of a motion supporting military action,
but the continued possibility of Western military strikes sapped
appetite for shares.
The impact of the Portuguese situation on pan-European
shares in the FTSEurofirst 300 index was limited, with
the index down 0.5 percent at 1,200.82 points, as investors
found comfort in the European Central Bank's pledge to help
countries in difficulty and stop any contagion to debt-laden
Italy and Spain.
The broader STOXX Europe 600 was down 0.5 percent
to 298.57 points.
"There is a bit of complacency in financial markets
regarding the problems that are still out there in Portugal and
Greece," said Wouter Sturkenboom, investment strategist at
Russel Investments, which manages assets worth around $185
billion.
"Markets can ignore them for a bit but not for ever because
Spain, Italy and, further into the future, France are facing the
same (high debt) problems."
Despite these concerns, Sturkenboom remained bullish on
European shares on a one-to-three year view in light of the
recent improvement in economic data and historically low
valuations.
He said the STOXX 600 could rise 10 percent to 15 percent to
trade at 14 times its expected earnings for the following 12
months, compared to 12.6 currently.
The STOXX 600 was down 0.3 percent on the month and 2.1
percent loss for the week, its worst since June. The index has
pulled back 3 percent from its mid-August high as investors
positioned for a reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus and a
possible U.S.-led attack on Syria. The stimulus has helped the
market rally around 30 percent since June 2012.
"Syria will continue to drive markets up and down for quite
a while, but there will be also a question whether the Fed will
start to taper its injection," said Yann Belvisi, an analyst at
CM-CIC in Paris.
"The rally will resume but first we see a period of
volatility that will last at least until the end of September."