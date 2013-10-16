* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.5 pct, ESTOXX 50 dips 0.4 pct
* US debt ceiling situation pushes equities off highs
* DAX rose to record high in previous session
* LVMH fall hits luxury goods stocks
* Most Investors still expect eventual U.S. debt/budget deal
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 16 European shares retreated from
multi-year highs on Wednesday as uncertainty over the U.S. debt
ceiling caused some traders to trim equity holdings, while
LVMH's slower sales growth hit luxury goods stocks.
Although the majority of investors still expected U.S.
lawmakers to eventually reach a deal over the United States'
debt ceiling and its budget stalemate, some said equity markets
would be vulnerable to minor sell-offs until an agreement was
secured.
"If we haven't heard anything by late afternoon, we'll be
moving south," said Berkeley Futures associate director Richard
Griffiths.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5
percent to 1,256.74 points in mid-session trade, after having
risen 0.9 percent in the previous session.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index,
which rose to a fresh 2-1/2 year high on Tuesday, fell 0.4
percent to 3,001.02 points.
Germany's DAX, which hit a fresh record high of
8,820.98 points on Tuesday, slipped 0.2 percent to 8,787.23
points.
The STOXX Europe 600 Personal & Household Goods Index
., which comprises major luxury goods stocks, fell 1.9
percent to make it the worst-performing equity sector as it bore
the brunt of a 6.1 percent drop in France's LVMH.
LVMH fell after reporting an unexpected slowdown in sales
growth at its fashion and leather business.
"Until we get some clarity on global growth and the real
demand for luxury goods in China, there's good reason to be
cautious over these luxury retail stocks," said CMC Markets
senior sales trader Matt Basi.
U.S. DEADLOCK
The FTSEurofirst 300 index remains up 11 percent since the
start of 2013 while the Euro STOXX 50 is up 14 percent, but
equity markets have slipped back in October after the U.S.
government was partially shut down this month following
disagreement among politicians over the country's budget.
This in turn has led to concerns over the country's $16.7
trillion debt ceiling, which U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
said the government would hit no later than Oct. 17.
"There's cautious optimism. Nobody really expects the U.S to
effectively shoot itself in the foot," said XBZ European equity
options broker Mike Turner.
"The Euro STOXX 50 is channeling recent highs and even if we
do slip 50 points if there's no immediate deal, we'd only be
easing out of what is still a bull phase," he added.
Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets
Investment Management, also backed using any market decline
caused by the U.S. debt situation to buy up stocks.
"They may extend it for a few months and kick the can down
the road, but the market remains bullish, it's still 'buy on the
dips'," he said.