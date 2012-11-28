LONDON Nov 28 European shares pared losses in afternoon trading on Wednesday after U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said he was optimistic that a deal on the U.S. "fiscal cliff" of tax rises and spending cuts could be reached.

At 1533 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,105.57 points after falling to a low of 1,100.79 earlier in the session.