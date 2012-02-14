LONDON Feb 14 European shares turned negative in choppy trading on Tuesday, after weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data cast some doubt on the strength of the recovery in the world's biggest economy.

At 1353 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was 0.2 percent lower at 1,069.49 points, having been in and out of positive territory during the session.