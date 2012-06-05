US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
LONDON, June 5 European equity markets erased earlier gains to turn negative on Tuesday, with investor expectations of imminent global policy action wavering and technical charts printing a bearish pattern.
The Euro STOXX 50 was down 0.4 percent by 0850 GMT at 2,069.80 points.
"We are in a political environment where the debt crisis, the Greek situation is pushing down the market," said Oliver Roth, head trader at Close Brothers Seydler.
"I think it's a miracle that we are still kind of stable."
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.