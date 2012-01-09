LONDON Jan 9 European shares turned negative in choppy trading on Monday, with heavyweight GlaxoSmithKline leading the healthcare sector lower after the release of a mixed batch of clinical trials results on a key new lung drug.

At 0907 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,010.22 points, after being as high as 1,017.24 earlier.

GSK fell 2.6 percent after details of the clinical studies related to its new once-a-day inhaled lung drug Relovair, which it said it plans to file its key for regulatory approval in mid-2012, underwhelmed investors.