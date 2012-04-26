LONDON, April 26 European equity markets briefly dipped into negative territory on Thursday after weaker-than-expected euro zone sentiment data reignited concerns about the region's economy against a backdrop of mixed corporate earnings.

By 0907 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,043.38 points, after falling to a low of 1,042.00. It traded as high as 1,049.45 earlier in the session.