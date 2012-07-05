LONDON, July 5 European shares turned negative
and German Bund futures extended gains on Thursday after
negative comments from European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi about the economic outlook and a lack of hints that more
easy money was on the way, traders said.
At 1243 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.2 percent at 1,043.04 points after rising to a high of
1,054.02 earlier after the European Central Bank, People's Bank
of China and Bank of England all announced fresh stimulus.
Euribor futures extended gains across the curve and
were up between 5 and 9 basis points on the day across September
2012 and December 2014 contracts.
"The interest rate cuts have been so well flagged that when
they come out it's buy the mystery, sell the history," said
Martin Tormey, head of equity trading at Goodbody Stockbrokers.
Other traders added that there was some disappointment that
Draghi had made no mention of a possibly third round of its Long
Term Refinancing Operation.
Draghi's press conference was a "stark reminder that the
economic situation is not great", a London-based trader at a
leading investment bank said. "The market was quite stretched
with everyone chasing beta, and it didn't take much to see
people stopped out pretty quickly."