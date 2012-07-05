LONDON, July 5 European shares turned negative and German Bund futures extended gains on Thursday after negative comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi about the economic outlook and a lack of hints that more easy money was on the way, traders said.

At 1243 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2 percent at 1,043.04 points after rising to a high of 1,054.02 earlier after the European Central Bank, People's Bank of China and Bank of England all announced fresh stimulus.

Euribor futures extended gains across the curve and were up between 5 and 9 basis points on the day across September 2012 and December 2014 contracts.

"The interest rate cuts have been so well flagged that when they come out it's buy the mystery, sell the history," said Martin Tormey, head of equity trading at Goodbody Stockbrokers.

Other traders added that there was some disappointment that Draghi had made no mention of a possibly third round of its Long Term Refinancing Operation.

Draghi's press conference was a "stark reminder that the economic situation is not great", a London-based trader at a leading investment bank said. "The market was quite stretched with everyone chasing beta, and it didn't take much to see people stopped out pretty quickly."