BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises executes deal with Pinnacle Hospitals India
* Says executed share purchase agreement with Pinnacle Hospitals India Private Limited.
PARIS Jan 8 European shares surrendered their gains on Tuesday afternoon and turned slightly negative, tracking losses on Wall Street as investors braced for sluggish results from companies in the upcoming quarterly earnings season.
At 1545 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,160.94 points, drifting lower along with U.S. indexes.
* Says executed share purchase agreement with Pinnacle Hospitals India Private Limited.
* Says announces leadership change for its UK and Europe business.