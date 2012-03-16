* Energy shares seen underperforming broader market

* Technicals show downside potential for oil equities

* Correlation between crude price and oil shares fall

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, March 16 An underperformance of European energy shares against the surging oil price and broader equities so far this year is likely to persist as investors bet that an improving economic outlook will favour sectors such as autos and banks more.

This year's 15 percent jump in Brent crude oil has not triggered a rally in the STOXX Europe 600 oil index. This is up 7 percent in 2012, against a 10 percent rise in the broader STOXX 600 index, which includes sectors from technology to insurance and basic resources.

By contrast, segments such as car producers and banks, which usually correlate much more closely with the swings of the global economy, have risen by 36 and 20 percent respectively.

For energy shares, this marks a break with a traditional pattern of tracking advances in the price of crude, which often translates into bigger profits for oil companies.

A positive correlation between oil and energy shares has broadly fallen to 0.2 now from 0.7 in early 2012, suggesting equities will follow a crude price rise with a less than one-in-three probability.

The current situation contrasts with the first quarter of 2011 when oil prices spiked as a civil war in Libya shut the country's entire oil production, boosting European energy shares and pushing higher the correlation between crude prices and energy equities.

"If you think the stock market is going to go up heavily, then you would prefer to buy banks instead of oil stocks that are perceived to be defensive plays. On the other hand, people know that oil prices are up because of speculative reasons," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets.

"The sector is interesting for longer-term players as it has got big companies and strong cash flows. But I would not say (energy) stocks will go up in the near term just due to high oil as the current rally in crude is not sustainable."

Brent hit its highest since mid-2008 this month on tensions with Iran over its nuclear programme. Some investors believe that prices could rise further with an escalation in the tension, but equities analysts say that oil prices are not yet high enough to hurt economic growth.

Although oil shares display some cyclical qualities due to their positive correlation to growth, they are also a defensive play as crude is an essential commodity whose consumption cannot be cut beyond a certain level, even in difficult times.

That defensive quality helped oil shares outperform the broader market last year, but has also meant they failed to benefit from investors' rotation into cheap cyclical stocks in early 2012.

BETS ON OIL WEAKNESS

Some hedge funds are already betting on a reversal of oil price gains. They raised their short positions in futures and options linked to U.S. crude prices earlier this month, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

In addition, low volumes and open interest on major oil firms indicate that investors are not betting on a strong rise in energy shares, equity derivatives traders said.

"The market is not yet pricing in a very high risk of a further steep spike in oil prices. Some people are going long on oil (equities) and shorting materials, a very cheap hedge, but this kind of activity is quite limited," said Ankit Gheedia, equity and derivatives strategist at BNP Paribas.

"We think that crude prices are not high enough to hurt economic growth," Gheedia said.

Interest in betting on stronger energy stocks has also cooled as a result of their lacklustre performance. For example, a big number of call options - used to bet on a rise in prices - will expire this month at levels below their purchase, making them out-of-the-money, or worthless.

CHARTS BEARISH

Technical analysis also points to the downside for the STOXX 600 oil and gas index, up 0.4 percent at 362.54 points on Friday. It faces strong resistance at around 378 points - an uptrend line joining highs in April 2010 and March last year.

"The index is a little bit tired. For a longer-term durable rally, we have to break the resistance line ... but I don't expect this to happen. After testing this trend line, prices should correct," Roelof-Jan van den Akker, senior technical analyst at ING Commercial Banking, said.

Bill McNamara, Charles Stanley analyst, said the index's clearly defined uptrend had been broken. "If I was long on this index, I would be concerned. The factors that drove it recently are abating and it's due for a weakness in the near term."

He said the index's 50-day moving average, now at around 353, has been acting as a strong support line since November, but a move below the level could result in the index drifting back towards its January low of around 337 points.