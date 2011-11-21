PARIS Nov 21 European stocks fell early
on Monday, hitting a six-week low, as the expected failure of a
U.S. congressional committee to agree on how to slash the
deficit revived fears about the country's finances and rattled
investors.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.7 percent at 944.47 points, losing
ground for the fifth time in six sessions.
"Europe is not the only one with debt problems, and at least
on this side of the Atlantic, progress has been made while in
the United States, there's a political gridlock," said David
Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global
Equities.
Republicans and Democrats on a congressional
deficit-reduction panel are expected to announce on Monday they
have been unable to reach a deal after months of effort,
congressional sources said on Sunday.
Cyclical miners were among the top losers in Europe on
Monday, with Xstrata down 1.1 percent and Rio Tinto
down 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)