LONDON Nov 23 European shares fell to their lowest in seven weeks in early trade on Wednesday, with miners suffering as weak Chinese factory data fuelled further worries about the slowing global economy, a day after U.S. GDP was revised down.

China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November as new orders slumped, a preliminary PMI survey showed, reviving worries that China may be headed towards an economic hard landing and fuelling global recession fears.

Miners were among the biggest fallers in early trade, as any slowdown in China, the world's biggest consumer of metals, is likely to hurt demand. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index fell 1.9 percent.

At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.9 percent at 905.85 points, after earlier hitting its lowest level since early October.

"The soufflé we hoped we were going to eat is collapsing in front of us. We had hoped for a soft landing in China, better figures out of the United States and progress in Europe," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management.

(Reporting by Brian Gorman)