PARIS Nov 25 European stocks dipped early on Friday, losing ground for the ninth time in 10 sessions and set to post their biggest weekly loss in two months, dragged by deepening worries over the euro zone debt crisis and the outlook for the global economy.

At 0802 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 898.31 points. The benchmark index has lost about 13 percent since late October.

Cyclical miners were among the biggest losers, with Xstrata down 0.6 percent and Antofagasta down 1.1 percent.

"Investors are spooked by the macroeconomic uncertainties. There's a lack of buyers which is reflected in the anaemic trading volumes," said Fabrice Couste, head of CMC Markets France.

"This market is very technical, and quite difficult for the fund manager who needs to put his money to work. In the short and medium term, the only safe haven left seems to be across the Atlantic, in the U.S. T-bills, despite the political deadlock on deficit-reduction measures." (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)