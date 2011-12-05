BRIEF-Golden Capital Services appoints Bhavin Shah as MD
June 13 Golden Capital Services Ltd: * Says Jaimin Shah resigns as MD * Appoints Bhavin Shah as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Dec 5 European stocks rose early on Monday, adding to last week's 8.5 percent jump, on growing hopes of a sweeping solution to the euro zone debt crisis as French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet ahead of a key summit.
Italy's move to unveil a fresh 30 billion euro package of austerity measures also eased tensions surrounding the country's finances and helped boost investor appetite for risky assets such as equities.
At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.7 percent at 991.90 points, a level not seen since late October.
But Kepler Capital Markets trader Patrice Perois said the market looked ripe for a pull-back after its best weekly gain in three years.
"There are still significant differences between Sarkozy and Merkel, so we're in for a volatile week, and the risk is that any kind of disappointment could trigger a pull-back," he said.
LONDON, June 13 European stocks rebounded from seven-week lows in early deals on Tuesday as shares in tech firms recovered and financials rose, while British firms were led by a jump in shares in Capita.