PARIS Dec 5 European stocks rose early on Monday, adding to last week's 8.5 percent jump, on growing hopes of a sweeping solution to the euro zone debt crisis as French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet ahead of a key summit.

Italy's move to unveil a fresh 30 billion euro package of austerity measures also eased tensions surrounding the country's finances and helped boost investor appetite for risky assets such as equities.

At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.7 percent at 991.90 points, a level not seen since late October.

But Kepler Capital Markets trader Patrice Perois said the market looked ripe for a pull-back after its best weekly gain in three years.

"There are still significant differences between Sarkozy and Merkel, so we're in for a volatile week, and the risk is that any kind of disappointment could trigger a pull-back," he said.