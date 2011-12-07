LONDON Dec 7 European shares resumed
their recent rally on Wednesday, adding to gains of more than 11
percent since late November, on growing optimism that European
leaders will agree on bold measures to resolve the region's
debt crisis at a crucial summit this week.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel are due to propose a plan to impose mandatory
penalties on euro zone states that exceed deficit targets, with
the aim of preventing the two-year old debt crisis spiralling
out of control.
At 0802 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1 percent at 999.64 points. The index
fell 0.4 percent in light trading on Tuesday and is still down
nearly 11 percent so far this year.
"Investors are pinning a lot on this summit. Those hopes
that Europe will be able to piece a deal together are still
growing. They will be doing their best to try and avoid
individual referendums across the zone, but that possibility
remains and could provide some hurdles," Keith Bowman, equity
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"The market has tried to price in a positive outcome, but
there is room for further upside if we were to see some
reasonably concrete action."
Banks, many of which have a significant exposure to
peripheral euro zone debt and have suffered badly this year,
were the top gainers. The sector index was 1.7 percent
higher, while BNP Paribas rose 4.1 percent.