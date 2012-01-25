LONDON Jan 25 European shares were lower in early trade on Wednesday, weighed by the tech sector after a sharp post-results decline for Ericsson.

The mobile telecoms network gear maker sank 14 percent after its fourth quarter earnings came in well below forecast. That compared with more bullish results from U.S. peer Apple overnight.

The STOXX Europe Technology index was down 2.6 percent in early trade, weighing on the broader index. At 0814 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,144.32 points.