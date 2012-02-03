LONDON Feb 3 European shares fell slightly on Friday, from six-month closing highs, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data for indications of the strength of the recovery in the world's biggest economy.

At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,058.84 points, having hit its highest close since early August in the previous session.

Finnish refiner Neste Oil was among the fallers, down 2.2 percent, after reporting a bigger-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter profit due in part to weak refining margins.

"Markets are taking cheer that America is improving. Companies are strong, but they don't yet have the confidence to invest," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management.