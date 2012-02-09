LONDON Feb 9 European shares inched higher on Thursday as investors bet on a positive outcome to Greek reform talks needed for a fresh bailout, while Norway's biggest bank DNB featured among the top movers after strong results.

DNB jumped 4.1 percent after its bottom line results beat forecasts, however, overall earnings showed a mixed picture and ING was the worst performer, down 4.3 percent after it made a bigger-than-expected loss in its insurance operations.

"DNB numbers were good as people were fearing the bank would have to undergo more capital raising, but now that does not look like that will be the case," said Andrea Williams, who manages $2.1 billion in assets for Royal London Asset Management. "We favour DNB."

"But overall a lot of the numbers today, like ING, have been bad. We have to be wary about the gains as there is still so much in the background."

At 0811 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,072.88 points.