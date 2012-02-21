LONDON Feb 21 European shares slipped back from near seven-month highs on Tuesday, with strategists saying the focus would now turn to the bleak outlook for Greece's economy after the country secured a bailout package and averted a messy default.

Euro zone finance ministers sealed a 130-billion-euro ($172 billion) bailout for Greece on Tuesday to avert a chaotic default in March after persuading private bondholders to take greater losses and Athens to commit to deep cuts.

"We've dodged the iceberg. We haven't moved out of the ice field. There are no plans for growth (in Greece)," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management.

"Equities will find it difficult to make headway. Until we can see a path to growth, there will be a draining away of the confidence that was coming back into the market. People will take a defensive posture in terms of stocks. We'll see a lot more people just building up cash for the time being."

At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,088.14 points.

Euro zone banks fell 0.3 percent, after a recent strong run.