LONDON Feb 27 European shares fell early
on Monday, as investors worried about high oil prices affecting
company earnings and global growth, and as the Group of 20
countries said Europe must commit more money to fight the debt
crisis before seeking their help.
At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,072.64 points.
Crude oil has hit record highs in euro terms in
recent days, sparking worries aboout global growth prospects.
"The oil price is very definitely in focus. And the threat
of world recession would unsettle equities. The industrials may
suffer," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles
Stanley.
The auto sector, a strong performer in 2012, fell
1.6 percent.