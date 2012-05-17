* FTSEurofirst 300 down around 0.5 pct
* Greece, Spain worries pounding European stock markets
* Bankia down more than 10 pct as clients pull out money
* Spain falls back into recession
LONDON, May 17 European shares extended their
losing streak on Thursday due what a senior fund manager called
"the domino effect" of crises in Greece and Spain, and investors
said European equities would remain under pressure in coming
weeks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.5 percent at 987.68 points by 0800 GMT, close to a 2012 low of
983.95 points.
The Euro STOXX 50 index also slipped 0.8 percent
to 2,157.13 points - close to a 2012 low of 2,142.78 - while
Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 fell by
around 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.
European banks felt the heat again after the European
Central Bank said on Wednesday that it had stopped providing
liquidity to some Greek banks because they had not been
successfully recapitalised.
The Athens benchmark index fell another 1 percent to
remain at its lowest level in nearly 20 years while Spain's IBEX
index declined by 0.5 percent as data showed that the
country slipped back into recession during the first quarter.
Fears have resurfaced that Greece will have to leave the
euro zone, while investors remained worried by the possibility
of contagion spreading from a Greek exit from the euro to other
countries such as Spain or Italy.
"It's not Greece leaving the euro that is the major issue,
it's the domino effect," said John Bearman, chief investment
officer at British firm Thomas Miller Investment, which manages
roughly 3 billion pounds ($4.8 billion) worth of assets.
INVESTORS SHUN EUROPEAN EQUITIES
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has tumbled
around 10 percent over the past three weeks, and roughly 20
percent since mid-March, hit by the return of fears over the
euro zone debt crisis.
Spain's IBEX has plunged to a level not seen since 2003.
Shares in Spanish bank Bankia dropped by more than
10 percent after the El Mundo newspaper reported that Bankia
customers had taken out more than 1 billion euros from their
accounts over the past week.
Bearman said that despite these sharp declines, he was not
yet tempted to buy back into continental European equities.
"At the moment, the uncertainties are so large, you're not
being paid to look at Europe," he said.
Bearman said Thomas Miller Investment's preferred equities
markets were the United States, followed by Britain's FTSE 100
and then fast-growing Asian equities markets. He added that his
firm preferred short-dated corporate bonds to equities.
"What we are tending to do is to put some of our reserves
out of cash and into short-dated corporate bonds," he said.