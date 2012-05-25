* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct, continuing rally after
earlier losses
* Banking shares rebound
* Traders use falls to buy stocks on the cheap, cite hopes
of ECB aid measures
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 25 European shares rose for a second
day on Friday after stinging losses earlier in the week, as
bargain hunters stepped in to buy stocks that had fallen sharply
on concerns about the global economy and Europe's debt problems.
Rising speculation that European authorities could soon
initiate new aid measures also boosted stock markets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.6 percent at
988.33 points by 0740 GMT, adding to a 1.1 percent gain on
Thursday. Germany's DAX rose around 1 percent while
France's CAC-40 advanced by 0.7 percent, and the euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 also rose 0.7
percent.
Persistent fears that Greece may have to leave the euro zone
had pushed the FTSEurofirst 300 index to a five-month
low of 964.66 points earlier this month, and traders have used
the recent heavy falls to buy stocks on the cheap.
"I'm not taking big positions but at some point you have to
step in," said ClairInvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.
Valahu said he bought some shares in Italian utility Enel
and oil major Eni on Thursday, although he
was continuing to steer clear of the financial sector, despite a
rebound in European banking shares.
"The periphery European markets have been taken down so far
that you're starting to see some value in stocks," he said.
HOPES OF NEW ECB AID MEASURES
However, investors cautioned that any rally in European
equities markets could be short-lived, due to lingering fears
over Greece. The country holds elections next month after voters
rejected austerity measures imposed on it during an earlier
bailout deal with the EU and IMF.
Some traders have said that fears that Greece will be forced
out of the euro zone currency bloc, which in turn would disrupt
world markets and hit other European economies, will cause
European authorities to step in with new aid measures.
Credit Agricole said in a research note that the European
Central Bank (ECB) could announce new stimulus measures next
month, such as another round of emergency funding for banks in
the region.
"We expect the ECB to make a move on June 6," it said.
Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank Bordier
& Cie, said his firm had cut its European equities exposure
earlier this year but was considering stepping back into the
sector after the sharp declines in stock markets this month.
"Markets in Europe are coming close to rock bottom
valuations," he said.