LONDON, June 1 European shares steadied on
Friday although traders said that lingering fears over the
economies of Greece and Spain, which caused major markets to
suffer their worst monthly loss in May since last August, would
limit any gains.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up by 0.1 percent at
973.97 points by 0710 GMT. Britain's FTSE 100 rose by
0.4 percent, France's CAC-40 advanced by 0.2 percent
although Germany's DAX fell 0.3 percent.
Traders said European equities markets were helped by the
fact that the U.S stock market rallied back from session lows on
Thursday, on talk of new plans by European authorities to help
Spain.
"The U.S managed to rally back. Anything that's good at the
moment, we'll take it," said ClairInvest fund manager Ion-Marc
Valahu.
Adrian Redmond, a senior trader at London-based firm JN
Financial, felt markets would fall back later on.
"I'm pretty bearish. I'm not convinced we're going to hold
these levels. I think we could go a lot lower," said JN
Financial senior trader Adrian Redmond.