* FTSEurofirst flat, after worst monthly loss since August
* Worries over Greece and Spain weigh on traders' minds
* Thin trading volumes ahead of U.S. jobs data at 1230 GMT
LONDON, June 1 European shares made limited
gains on Friday as lingering fears over the debt-ridden
economies of Greece and Spain, which in May pushed major markets
to their worst monthly loss since last August, weighed on
investors' minds.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index edged up by 0.1 percent
to 973.97 points by 0730 GMT, with traders saying the index
could fall back later.
"I'm pretty bearish. I'm not convinced we're going to hold
these levels. I think we could go a lot lower," said JN
Financial senior trader Adrian Redmond.
Traders added that Germany's DAX had fallen below a key
level which had previously supported it, accelerating a sell-off
in the index which was down by 0.5 percent.
Central Markets senior trader Joe Neighbour said DAX futures
, which were down 0.2 percent at 6,224.5 points, had
fallen below the 6,225 support level, amid signs the euro zone
crisis may be starting to have an impact on Europe's biggest
economy.
"The DAX has broken down through a key level that was
propping it up. Our bias would be for a bearish accelation,"
said Neighbour.
Investors were expected to hold off from taking major
positions ahead of the publication at 1230 of the
closely-watched U.S. employment report for May.
The data is expected to show that nonfarm payrolls increased
150,000, up from a paltry 115,000 in April. The U.S.
unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 8.1 percent.
Trading volumes remained below average, indicating
investors' unwillingness to go back into equities despite the
recent sharp decline in stock markets due to the fears over the
global economy.
Volumes on the FTSEurofirst 300 index were at just 8 percent
of their 90-day average, and at 6 percent of the 90-day average
for the DAX.