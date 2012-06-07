LONDON, June 7 European top stocks opened higher
on Thursday, as investors continued to bet policymakers in
Europe would soon unveil measures to prop up the region's ailing
economy, although gains were cautious after the previous
session's sharp rally.
The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 1.82 points, or 0.2
percent, at 976.03 at 0708 GMT, having closed 2.2 percent higher
on Wednesday, despite the European Central Bank dashing
expectations it could take further action near-term.
"Ultimately there is only a 10 percent chance of a complete
euro zone break-up because the economic vested interests on both
sides are so strong to keep the euro together and, to some
extent, as are most of the political vested interests," Andrew
Garthwaite, analyst at Credit Suisse, said.
There is also hope that other policymakers around the globe
are readying themselves to take imminent action.
In a speech in Boston, Janet Yellen, the vice chair of the
U.S. Federal Reserve, cited risks to the economy from ongoing
housing problems, a weak jobs market and worsening financial
conditions, with her comments suggesting to some that the Fed
may be close to easing policy again.