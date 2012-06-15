LONDON, June 15 European shares rose on Friday on hopes that the world's major central banks would provide further monetary stimulus measures to help markets deal with the risk of a Greek exit from the euro zone, although traders said gains could be short-lived.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4 percent at 987.46 points by 0705 GMT. Germany's DAX was up 0.7 percent, while France's CAC-40 index rose 0.8 percent.

Financial stocks were among the top performers, with Credit Suisse recovering slightly from a 10.5 percent drop on Thursday to rise by 3.6 percent, with the broader STOXX 600 European bank index advancing by 1.2 percent.

"The financials are bouncing higher but we could see a bit of a pull back later," said JN Financial trader James Fogden.

Early trading volumes was heavy, with the FTSEurofirst 300 doing 17 percent of its average 90-day volume in the first 10 minutes of trade.