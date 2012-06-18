LONDON, June 18 European shares rose on Monday, led by banking shares on relief that pro-bailout parties had won a slim majority in Greek elections to ease some immediate concerns it may leave the euro zone, although traders warned the rally may be short-lived.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.1 percent to 1,004.20 points by 0705 GMT, while the Euro STOXX 50 index advanced by 1.3 percent. The STOXX 600 European bank index, meanwhile, was 1.9 percent higher.

Parties committed to keeping Greece in the euro zone, and which back its bailout deal, won a slim parliamentary majority on Sunday that nixed some imminent fears of a "Grexit".

However, concerns remain over Spain's sovereign debt problems, and that fresh contagion may yet spread to Spain and fellow debt market struggler Italy.

"There's relief that it's not a straight red card for the euro, but the rally may not be a substantial one because the macro problems still remain," said Toby Campbell Gray, head of trading and risk at Tavira Securities.