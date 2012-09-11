* FTSEurofirst retreats from Friday's 13-mth high
* German Constitutional Court, Fed, Dutch elections due
* Luxury goods hit by Burberry profit warning
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Sept 11 European equities eased on
Tuesday, with investors taking profits after a rally to 13-month
highs on concerns about the strings that Germany may attach to
the eu r o zone bailout fund and the chance the U.S. may not
deliver widely awaited stimulus.
The German Constitutional Court is expected to approve the
European Stability Mechanism on Wednesday. But the devil will be
in the detail - any conditions to limit Berlin's flexibility on
future rescues may lead to a delay in the European Central
Bank's new bond-buying programme, which investors had cheered
last week as a step to bring down sovereign borrowing costs and
tackle the euro zone crisis.
Uncertainty also hangs over the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy decision, due on Thursday. Markets are priced for fresh
stimulus while economists give only a 60 percent chance of a
third round of quantitative easing coming as soon as this week.
"There is a broad consensus that the (equities) rally has
really discounted all the good news that could come in the next
couple of weeks and the risks are really skewed to the
downside," said Peter Garnry, equities strategist at Saxo Bank.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent at
1,100.36 points by 0728 GMT, retreating from a 13-month high of
1,113.22 set at the end of last week.
The benchmark Spanish index dropped 0.5 percent,
while the Italian bourse was off 0.3 percent on
concerns that any conditions imposed by the German court may
discourage those countries from asking the ECB for help.
"Of course they (the court) will say yes, but they will
probably say yes with a 'but', may be something like that
Germans can oversee Spanish and Italian budgets. If that becomes
conditionality from the Germans, it is likely that the Spanish
government will delay asking for help until they are really
backed into the wall," Saxo Bank's Garnry said.
"Then you (will) have this postponement in the euro zone and
you could possibly see bond yields go higher, so that's a key
risk ... I would say we would probably end the year a bit lower
than where we are" on equity markets.
A Dutch general election on Wednesday, seen as a microcosm
of the wider European debate over austerity versus stimulus as a
solution, could also muddy the waters, with Liberals and Labour
in dead heat.
Dutch voters are divided over the demands for massive
bailouts for Europe's so-called budget sinners, particularly
Greece, and for austerity measures at home that chip away at
their cherished welfare benefits.
The corporate news flow also fed in to the more cautious
investor mood, with luxury goods companies hurt by a profit
warning from Burberry. Shares in the British company -
famed for raincoats in distinctive camel, red and black check
pattern - fell 18 percent. Swatch, Richemont
and LVMH each shed 4.1 to 3.4 percent
Given the accumulation of event risks, strategists advised
investors to take protection via the options market.
"With all the potential newsflow and with Euro STOXX 50
volatility falling back to the lows of August on
relief/complacency, I think it is a good time to re-load," Nick
Xanders, who heads up European equity strategy for brokerage
firm BTIG, said in a note.
Implied volatility on the euro zone blue chip index has
picked up from last week's one-month lows, but is still some 13
percent lower than it was before the ECB unveiled the details of
its bond buying on Sept. 6.