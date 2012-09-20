* FTSEurofirst down 0.4 percent, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.7 pct
* Weak China data casts shadow on global demand prospects,
weighs on miners
* Spain impasse unnerves euro zone investors
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 20 European shares fell early on
Thursday as weak Chinese manufacturing data revived global
growth concerns and hit miners, while euro zone banks continued
to trim recent gains on uncertainty about if and when Spain
would apply for a bailout.
Basic resources shares dropped 1.8 percent as data
showed manufacturing activity in China, the world's largest
consumer of metals, continued to contract this month.
Miners Kazakhmis and Anglo American were the
biggest losers, both falling 3.2 percent, while BHP Billiton
shed 2.5 percent.
Euro zone banks also weighed, dipping 0.8 percent as
Spain continues to hold off from applying for a bailout that
would allow the European Central Bank to intervene on the debt
market to tame Spain's high borrowing costs.
The ECB's pledge to intervene to support struggling
countries was expected to help push Spain's 10-year borrowing
costs lower at an auction on Thursday. Still, yields were likely
to remain uncomfortably high while Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
resists requesting a rescue that many regard as inevitable.
"Activity in China is still weak and the Europeans are
scared to death," a Brussels-based trader said. "The Spanish
situation is nerve-wracking but I think Spain's problems are
well known."
By 0737 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index was down 0.4 percent at 1,111.66 points, while the euro
zone blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was 0.7 percent
lower at 2,551.37 points.
The Euro STOXX 50 index has retreated by around
2.5 percent since hitting a five-month high on Friday but some
traders said the recent rally, which saw the index gain 20
percent in less than two months, could resume as soon as Spain
applied for a bailout.
"The recent breather was healthy and I think we can start
going up again," a Milan-based trader said.
Germany's Dax was down 0.5 percent, trimming some
losses after data showed the country's services industry picked
up in September, bucking a broader contraction in the German
private sector.